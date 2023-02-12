BNP holds anti-govt road marches at union level



BNP and other like-minded parties marched at the union level on Saturday as part of the simultaneous movement demanding resignation of government, national elections under a neutral government and to press home other demands.



BNP Standing Committee members, Vice Chairmans, Advisors to the Chairperson, Secretaries and Executive Committee members participated at the march from their respective areas.



The leaders said that the movement to oust the government is officially starting through this grassroots programmes.



BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moin Khan alleged that the police obstructed the party's peaceful march in Narsingdi. He said that politically broken Awami League government adopting various vicious tricks to cling into power illegally.



BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy participated in the march in Konda Union of Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka.



Gayeshwar said, "To bring down the monster government we have to protest on the street. He urged everyone to participate at the anti government movement."



BNP Acting Office Secretary Syed Imran Saleh Prince presided over the march in Mymensingh Dhobaura Sadar Union. Mymensingh BNP leaders and activists observed the programme in various unions of the district.



Prince said, "Fearing our peaceful programme the government restored its opposition repression policy."



Marches were held in different unions of Barisal. Participating in the march in Charbaria Union, the party's central leader Mojibur Rahman Sarwar said that the government wants to steal votes through EVMs. But the people will not allow them to steal vote any more this time.



As part of the simultaneous movement, the seven-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha march from National Press Club to Motijheel.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Unit of LDP brought out a procession from Bashtala main road in Bhatara. After marching some distance the procession was interfered by the police. Later, the activists ended the programme there. LDP Hazaribagh labour organization also brought out a procession.



12 party Jatiotabadi Samamona Dal marched in some district unions around the country. Coordinator of the alliance and the Chairman of NPP Fariduzzaman Farhad said that the top leaders of the alliance, including Sylhet, Narail, Noakhali held march programmes in their respective unions.



