BGB DG visits Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota, Dahagram border

Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, director general of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday visited Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota-Dahagram and Panbari border areas in Patgram of Lalmonirhat.



He visited BGB's Rangpur Region headquarters and Rangpur Battalion as part of his inspection of operational, training and administrative activities of various units of BGB, said Md Shariful Islam, public relation officer (PRO) of the BGB headquarters.



At that time, he also planted trees there, he added.



Later, he visited Tin Bigha Corridor where a team of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) gave a guard of honor to him. He exchanged greetings with the BSF members.



In addition, he visited Angarpota-Dahagram and Panbari border areas and talked to the local public representatives and inquired about the common people.



The BGB director general also exchanged greetings with the BGB members on duty at the border and provided guidance on various operational, training and administrative issues.



On his way back, he also visited Teesta Battalion and Teesta Barrage areas.



During his visit, senior BGB officers, battalion captain and other officers were also present, added Shariful. UNB



