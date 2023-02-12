Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BGB DG visits Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota, Dahagram border

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, director general of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday visited Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota-Dahagram and Panbari border areas in Patgram of Lalmonirhat.

He visited BGB's Rangpur Region headquarters and Rangpur Battalion as part of his inspection of operational, training and administrative activities of various units of BGB, said Md Shariful Islam, public relation officer (PRO) of the BGB headquarters.

At that time, he also planted trees there, he added.

Later, he visited Tin Bigha Corridor where a team of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) gave a guard of honor to him. He exchanged greetings with the BSF members.

In addition, he visited Angarpota-Dahagram and Panbari border areas and talked to the local public representatives and inquired about the common people.

The BGB director general also exchanged greetings with the BGB members on duty at the border and provided guidance on various operational, training and administrative issues.

On his way back, he also visited Teesta Battalion and Teesta Barrage areas.

During his visit, senior BGB officers, battalion captain and other officers were also present, added Shariful.      UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Long-term air pollution exposure raises depression risk: Studies
Bank officers against  to mandatory inclusion of banking diploma: BWAB
Shares to employees can boost productivity: Bankers
AL stages union level peace rallies to counter BNP
BNP holds anti-govt road marches at union level
BGB DG visits Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota, Dahagram border
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 25,000
BD rescuers pull out girl from rubble


Latest News
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified, cylindrical object over Canada
Child crushed under picnic car in Bhola
Real Madrid win Club World Cup for record fifth time
Bangladesh, Botswana agree to share knowledge, expertise in agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture
'We are moving forward due to the positive role of police': Home Minister
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
One held with liquor in Rangamati
Child dead and 10 injured in Noakhali bus-micro collision
Most Read News
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
PM for global efforts to allow more women to excel in science
ARSA leader held while fleeing with Bangladesh passport
EC to buy 700-tonne paper from Karnaphuli Mills ahead of national polls
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march held amid clashes
AL's peace rally, BNP's march at union level
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, seven motorbikes torched
11 years of Sagar-Runi murder
Indian commerce secretary due next month
Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighting cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft