Over 100 injured in clashes centring BNP's union level march



Over 100 people were injured in clash among the activists of Awami League, opposition BNP and police during the BNP's countrywide union-level march in Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Narayanganj, Natore, Narsingdi and Barguna.



Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that at least 19 people were injured in a clash between the activists of Awami League and opposition BNP during the latter's ongoing union-level march in Sadar upazila in Sirajganj on Saturday morning. Twelve motorbikes were vandalised and three others torched during the clash.



Md Humayun Kabir, Officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said brickbats were thrown from a BNP procession when a preparatory meeting of the AL was going on over the afternoon's peace rally in Paikparea Bazar around 10am.



At one stage, both groups locked into a clash while police charged batons to bring the situation under control, he said. A total of 12 motorbikes were damaged and three others set on fire, the OC said, adding that six people were detained from the spot in this connection. A case will be registered in this connection, he added.



Kalia Haripur Union Chairman and AL leader Md Abdus Sabur Mandal alleged that the BNP men swooped on them when they were holding a meeting over their afternoon's programme. "BNP men vandalised and torched the bikes when fleeing the spot," he claimed.



On the other hand, union unit BNP Organising Secretary Md Monirul Islam Monir claimed that brickbats were thrown on their procession from the AL's meeting.



"We only protested the incident but no vandalism was carried out," he said.



Our Jamalpur Correspondent added that at least 28 people, including police, were injured in a clash between Awami League and BNP men in Jamalpur Sadar upazila on Saturday afternoon.



The incident happened at the Kamalkhan Bazar in Titpalla union around 1:30 pm while BNP was holding demonstrations as part of the party's central programme and the AL was holding its peace rally.



Jamalpur BNP General Secretary Advocate Shah Md Waresh Ali Mamun said a group of Awami League men attacked BNP leaders and activists while they were preparing to hold their march programme in Titpalla union. Later, police also fired bullets and lobbed tear gas shells, which left 20 BNP men injured.



Our Narayanganj Correspondent added that 12 BNP activists were injured in a clash between police and BNP during their ongoing union-level march at Panchrukhi in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj district on Saturday.



Lutfur Rahman, former joint secretary of district unit BNP, said they brought out a procession as part of their scheduled march programme at union level around 10 am.



When the procession reached Panchrukhi, police obstructed them, leading to a chase and counter-chase. Police also lobbed tear gas shells and charged baton to disperse them, leaving 12 people injured. The injured were given first aid.



The leaders and activists of main opposition BNP and its associate bodies have started march in all the unions across the country to press home their 10-point demand - most importantly, to hold the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.



Our Natore Correspondent added that at least 20 people were injured in a clash between leaders and activists of the Awami League and BNP on Saturday.



The clash took place while the BNP was holding demonstrations as part of the party's central programme and the AL was holding its peace rally.



The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Natore city, According to eyewitnesses and locals, BNP leaders and activists were preparing to stage a protest rally at Pirganj Bazar of Natore Sadar upazila earlier in the morning. At the same time, AL leaders and activists started gathering there. At one stage, a clash broke out between the two parties.



At least 20 leaders and activists of Madhnagar union and Piprul union BNP, including upazila BNP general secretary Shakhawat Hossain, were injured in the clash.



Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Naldanga Police Station, said that there was no attack on the BNP's protest rally. No one was injured. However, there has been tension and scuffle between the two parties.



Asked about the clash, Natore BNP leader and Rajshahi divisional organising secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu said, "We were holding the rally peacefully. Awami League leaders and activists attacked BNP men there."



Our Narsingdi Correspondent added that BNP central committee joint convener and Narsingdi district committee convener Khairul Kabir Khokon's motorcade allegedly came under attack on Saturday. Four Chhatra Dal leaders were reportedly injured in the incident.



The incident took place around 11:00am at the Itakhola intersection of Shibpur Police Station in Narsingdi. Police arrested one person from the spot, reports our local correspondent.



The injured are Sohel alias Shuvo, 27, Shakib Ahmed, 22, Fahim Raj Abhi, 26, and Tariful Islam Mamun, 28.



Our Barguna Correspondent added that at least eight leaders and activists of BNP were injured as supporters of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) reportedly attacked in BNP's office in Patharghata upazila of Barguna district on Saturday.



Leaders of Patharghata BNP alleged that BCL men attacked their office at about 11.00am while supporters and leaders of BNP were taking preparation to hold prescheduled march programme. They (BCL men) attacked the office in presence of police, vandalized the place and beat the leaders and workers of the party, they said.



Patharghata BNP convener Chowdhury Md. Faruque said, "Police were conducting raids in the houses of BNP leaders and workers from Friday night ahead of the prescheduled march. BNP are being barred from holding any programme. Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League attacked during the programme."



Patharghata Police Station OC Md. Shah Alam Hawlader said no unwanted situation was happened as police were present on the spot. "We dispersed supporters of both parties from in front of BNP office," he added.



