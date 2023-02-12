Journos frustrated with RAB's failure to file probe report in 11yrs



Colleagues of journalist-couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi expressed their frustration and anger with the assigned investigator, the Rapid Action Battalion, for repeatedly failing to file its probe report over 11 years.



They also vowed to keep up the demonstration until they get justice. Journalist leaders, during a protest rally held at the premises of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday morning, said the government lacks goodwill to solve the case.



Speakers said they want immediate justice, no more words of hope as the deadline for submitting the probe report has been deferred 95 times.



DRU President Mursalin Nomani said they already met the home ministry on Wednesday and expressed anger for this delay.

"We saw that many sensational murder cases are being solved, but we don't see any single case to be solved when it's related to journalists," he said.



"We hope Rab would finally submit the investigation report in March," Mursalin said.



Moinul Ahasan, joint secretary of DRU, said, "We will not stop protesting, we will not stop demanding justice for any such incident."



