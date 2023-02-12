Aspirants to submitnomination papers to EC today

Aspirants for the Presidential election will have to submit their nomination papers to Election Commission (EC) today (Sunday).



"According to the poll schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) office till 4pm on Sunday," EC Secretariat Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told.



Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on February 13 from 10 am, while nomination papers can be withdrawn till 4pm on February 14.



On February 19, the 22nd Presidential election will be held from 2pm to 5pm in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) complex.



The President may hold office for five years from the date of assumption of office.



Incumbent President M Abdul Hamid assumed office on April 24, 2018. Accordingly, his five-year tenure will end on April 23, 2023.



According to the country's Constitution, members of parliament are voters in the Presidential election.



Awami League has the absolute majority in the current parliament.



In that case, there is no possibility of any party other than the Awami League to give a candidate to the presidential polls.



If there is one candidate for the presidency, the election will not require a meeting or voting in parliament. BSS



