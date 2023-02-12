EC to buy 700mt paper from Karnaphuli Mills

RANGAMATI, Feb 11: The Election Commission will purchase paper from the state-owned Karnaphuli Paper Mills (KPM) ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election.



AKM Anisuzzaman, managing director of KMP, said EC collected paper from the mill for use as ballot paper in the national election.



The EC has sent a letter seeking 700 mt of paper and those will be provided to the EC in time as per their demand, he said.



Sources said paper in three colours -- yellow, blue and pink -- are needed for ballot paper. This year the KMP will provide the colour papers as per the demand of the EC.



Papers of KPM are also supplied to different government organisations and universities.



Besides, the government is using the paper of KPM in textbooks, provided to students for free.



Despite some limitations, KPM, since 75 years of its establishment, has been providing high-quality paper to different organisations due to its huge demand. UNB



