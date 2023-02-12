CU Fine Arts students movement for shifting to main campus passes 100 days

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 11: The agitation of the students of Fine Arts Institute of the Chattogram University (CU) demanding the shifting of the Institute to main campus has passed 100 days on Saturday.



On the 100th day of movement, the Vice Chancellor of CU, Prof Shirin Akhtar called upon the agitating Fine Arts students to stop their movement on Saturday. She assured the students of allocation of fund for shifting of the Institute to main campus in the ensuing budget.



Meanwhile, the fine arts students started boycotting classes for an indefinite period to press home their 22-point demand, including renovation of dormitories and the library and relocation of the campus to Hathazari main campus since November 4.



The other major demands are supply of pure drinking water, bus service for students; enough dining, canteen, and washroom facilities, supply of art materials, maintenance of hygiene, smooth power supplies in all classrooms, and internet connection. More than 150 students of the Institute of Fine Arts staged a sit-in protest in front of the institute in the port city declaring their demands.



On November 16, the students staged a demonstration, locking the main gate of the institute and boycotting classes and exams, as their demands were not met. The students returned to classes on January 23 on some conditions. However, they resumed their protest again as their "demands were not met."



Meanwhile on February 3, the fine arts department students were asked to leave their hall and the campus due to "renovation work" on the campus, the authorities said.



The decision was taken at the 542nd syndicate meeting this evening, Chattogram University Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said.



After the urgent meeting, the students were asked to leave the campus and vacate the Shilpi Rashid Chowdhury dormitory by 10:00pm. All in-person classes and exams will be suspended in the fine arts institute for the next month to carry out some renovation work.



On the previous night, the proctorial team and police conducted a raid on the campus. They searched every room of the institution's Shilpi Rashid Chowdhury dormitory and the teachers' club. In the meantime, the students of the Fine Arts on February 6 started their demonstration programme on the university campus at Hathazari to press home their demand for shifting the institute from Chattogram city to the CU main campus.



About 50 students gathered on the CU Central Shaheed Minar premises on the day and demanded to shift the fine arts institute from Chattogram city to the main campus immediately.



The university authorities closed the fine arts institute for one month for development and renovation of the buildings. The students would continue the protest till their demand was met.