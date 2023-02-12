Video
Hit back, if anyone tries to attack: Quader

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

SUNAMGANJ, Feb 11: Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday urged the party leaders and workers to stay vigilant everywhere and hit back if anyone tries to carry out attack on the people.

"This time the hand that wants to carry out vandalism will have to be broken. The hand that wants to torch things must be burnt," he said while addressing the triennial council of district unit of AL at Government Jubilee High School ground here.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said BNP is hatching conspiracy to carry out arson terrorism again in clandestine way as they knew that they cannot win the polls.

Pointing to BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, he said: "We know you are the right hand of London (Tarique Rahman), not Fakhrul. You get all secret information. We are also informing you that we are on streets. We know what the strategy you are taking behind the scene. As you can't win polls, you will again launch arson terrorism in clandestine way".

Recalling the incidents of 2013-14 period, he said BNP carried out attacks and killed innocent people and they torched buses, railway tracks and land office.

Quader said BNP's acting chairman had fled the country and other leaders are also now trying to flee.

Noting that BNP had made the country champions in corruption for five times so that the people don't want to see them in power again, he said.    BSS


