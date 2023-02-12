Public awareness seen vital for nat’l legal aid support

Presidents of legal aid committee on Saturday gave various suggestions including increasing of public awareness at the grass root level in order to provide state legal support for the poor.



They also suggested the government to increase the capacity of the legal aid office, increasing the coordination among the members of the legal aid committee and expanding the legal aid office at the upazila level.



The presidents of the legal committees across the country gave these suggestions at the capacity coordination meeting of the Legal Aid Committee at the local level at the Radisson Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.



The conference was jointly organized by Promoting Peace and Justice of USAID and the National Legal Aid Service Organisation.



Selected union and upazila parishad chairman from each of the 20 districts of the country and the respective district legal aid officer and president of the district legal aid committee (district and session) participated in the meeting.



Law Secretary Golam Sarwar presided over the meeting while Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Dhaka Helen La Fave, Chief of Promoting Peace and Justice Heather Goldsmith, senior officials of the law ministry and National Legal Aid Service Organisations were also present in the meeting among others.



In the coordination meeting, Law Secretary Golam Sarwar said that the current government has taken various steps to strengthen the legal aid program.



The law ministry has taken step to establish the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centers in each district to reduce the backlog of cases. The government also take initiative to increase the fees of panel lawyers, the law secretary added.



