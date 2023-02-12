Video
No seat crisis for higher education, says Dipu

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent


Education Minister Dipu Moni said that there is no seat crisis for higher education in the country for the students who have passed HSC examinations.

The minister said this in responding to a question of a journalist at the inaugural function of 'Chandpur Sahitya Mela' on Saturday.

"After passing HSC, students choose different ways. Students, who have cleared HSC, have no chance to fail the entry exam competition for higher education. There are 2,257 colleges in our country, and there are available seats in the colleges. So, everyone will get a seat", she added.

Earlier, total of 12,03,407 examinees appeared in the examinations under 11 education boards - nine general education boards, one madrasah and one technical board. Of them, 6,22,796 were male and 5,80,611 were female examinees. The examinations took place at 2,649 centres. The number of examinees was 1,399,690 last year. The number of successful candidates declined by 1,96,283 compared to the previous year. This year, 85.95 per cent of the examinees passed the exam and a total of 1,76,282 students got GPA-5.


