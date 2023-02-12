Commodity prices go haywire ahead of Ramadan

Traders are unable to open LCs for importing consumer goods due to dollar shortage. Imported products cannot be redeemed due to lack of dollars. Therefore, traders and economists think that there may be a shortage of consumer goods during holy Ramadan.



They say export earnings and remittances have increased marginally. But production is decreasing as imports decrease. As a result, exports are bound to decrease. And due to increase in electricity and gas prices, production costs will increase and many industries will be forced to reduce or stop production. However, they believe that the dollar crisis will be somewhat reduced if the IMF loan comes.



However, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), says that one month and 10 days before the holy month of Ramadan, the price of imported goods is 59 per cent higher than last year.



Nowadays, ginger is being sold at a price 111 per cent higher than it was a few months back. And the traders say, if LC complications in imports are not removed, the price of goods will increase during Ramadan.



Meanwhile, in such a situation, buyers are worried what would befall them in the coming days.



They say that the prices of all kinds of products increase when month of fasting comes. That is being done this time too. However, compared with last year, the prices of all types of products have doubled or tripled this time. But the income did not increase.



Recently, the National Directorate of Consumer Protection organized a meeting to stabilize the supply and price of essential commodities. Deputy Director of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission on increasing the price of imported goods in the meeting.



Tariff Commission Deputy Director Mahmudul Hasan said that due to the increase in the value of the dollar, the price of imported goods will be about 30 per cent higher this time. Such a situation will prevail in the country even if the price of the product does not increase in the international market.



But a review of TCB's price list on Thursday showed that imported garlic was selling at 63.64 per cent higher per kg during the year.



Imported dry chillies are being sold at 63.93 per cent higher per kg. Besides, imported ginger is selling at the highest rate of 111.11 per cent, cumin seed 94.44 per cent, clove 39.53 per cent, powdered milk 40 per cent, sugar 50.33 per cent, anchor dal 47.96 per cent above their earlier prices per kg. And gram is being sold at a price 16.67 per cent up per kg, 59 per cent higher on average.



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said that the price of all kinds of products is higher this year than last year. There are some logical reasons for that too. But there are irrational reasons too. Among them is the tendency of traders to make excessive profits. When month of fasting comes, they create instability in the market. Two months before the start of fasting, the price of goods increases.



He said that this time too the case is the same. By holding the customer hostage, they have started amassing huge profits. It seems that the increase in the price of goods during this fasting period will make the buyers hungry. So it will be difficult to keep the price normal if no initiative is taken from now.



According to TCB sources, imported ginger is being sold at Tk 280 per kg in the market, which was sold at Tk 120 before fasting at the same time last year. Imported garlic is being sold at Tk 200 per kg, which was sold at Tk 120 at the same time last year. Dry chillies are being sold at Tk 550 per kg, which was Tk 350 earlier. Turmeric was sold at Tk 200 per kg, which was Tk 180 earlier. Cumin, which was sold at Tk 420 per kg before fasting last year, is now being sold at Tk 750. Cinnamon is being sold at Tk 450 per kg at Tk 380. Cloves which were sold at Tk 1150 are currently selling at Tk 1600.



Last year before fasting, packed milk powder was sold at Tk 620 to Tk 680 per kg. But currently selling at Tk 820 to Tk 900. Sugar sold at Tk 78 per kg is now selling at Tk 120. Anchor dal was sold at Tk 75 per kg, which was Tk 50 earlier. Chickpeas were sold at Tk 90 per kg, which was Tk 80 at the same time last year.



Anisul Islam said that all sellers in the market are the same. They are cutting the pockets of the customers. Now the prices of all kinds of products are on fire in the market. Such a situation has been prevailing for a long time in Ramadan. As the month of Ramadan approaches, the price of goods will continue to rise. But our income will not increase. So it seems that you have to struggle to buy products during fasting. Therefore, market supervision should be strengthened from now on. Dishonest sellers should be punished.



Retailers said, "We are not responsible for increasing the price of products. We have to buy products at higher prices. Bringing it at a higher price and selling it to the buyer at a higher price. Importers are increasing the price. Manipulation is what they do."



Manzoor Mohammad Shahriar, director of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, a market monitoring organization, said that the market monitoring is continuing and, in the upcoming month of Ramadan, it will be strengthened. Every year during Ramadan the market becomes unstable due to some unscrupulous traders. The consumer department will take a strict stand against these dishonest traders in the upcoming month of Ramadan.



