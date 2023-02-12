

Allow more women to excel in science, PM to int’l community



"It is unfortunate that women represent only 12 per cent of scientists and 30 per cent of researchers globally. We must work to address the barriers in mindsets and learning environments to allow more women and girls to excel in science," she said.



The premier said this in a video statement screened at the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly, held in the United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA.



"Today, we celebrate the women and girls who are making important contributions to the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics," she said.



Hasina urged the women and girls to act as the agents of change themselves. "The women and girls in science and technology must remember that they are not alone. The steps they take would help open the door further for their sisters around the world," she said.



She focused on her government's steps for development of women in Bangladesh.



Turning to Bangladesh, the PM said, "I have made it a priority to have our women and girls lead in every sphere. Our women are doing very well in the field of research and higher education."



She said scholarships are being given to girls to carry out research in agriculture, industry, health, science, art, information technology - all fields in Bangladesh.



To encourage girls, 5,275 digital centres have been established across Bangladesh from where one girl and one boy entrepreneur are providing 200 types of services, she said.



The premier said her government has established Science and Technology Universities across the country to give boys and girls easy access. Hi-tech Parks have created an inclusive environment where our girls can thrive alongside boys in the country, she added.



Hasina wished to see women and girls fulfill their potentials for innovation and creativity in science. "We must bridge the gaps in opportunities available for them in developed and developing countries. We want our girls to have their full share in building smart, knowledge-based societies," she went on.



The PM congratulated all the women and girls on this International Day of Women and Girls in Science.



The 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly was held aiming to bridge between the international community and women in science through linking their knowledge and expertise and its applications in a systematic, critical way for the 2030 agenda and its 17 global goals.



The Royal Academy of Science International Trust (RASIT), and co-organizing Member States celebrated the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in the UN Headquarters.



The theme of the assembly is "Innovate. Demonstrate. Elevate. Advance. (I.D.E.A.) to bring communities forward for sustainable and equitable development." �UNB



