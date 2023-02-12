Irfan surrenders in court, granted bail

A day after issuing arrest warrants in the case of assaulting a Naval officer, accused Md Irfan Salim, son of Awami League lawmaker for Dhaka-7 Haji Salim was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor granted him bail after he surrendered before it and sought bail in the case. The same court on Wednesday issued arrest warrant against Irfan after framing charges in the case.



On October 25 in 2020, Irfan assaulted Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy and his wife near the Kalabagan crossing in the neighbourhood of Dhanmondi in Dhaka after the officer's motorcycle collided with Irfan's car.



Then other individuals accompanying Irfan in the car together beat the officer, threatened to kill him, and abused his wife in offensive language.

