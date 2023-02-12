Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Naval Officer Assault

Irfan surrenders in court, granted bail

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Court Correspondent

A day after issuing arrest warrants in the case of assaulting a Naval officer, accused Md Irfan Salim, son of Awami League lawmaker for Dhaka-7 Haji Salim was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor granted him bail after he surrendered before it and sought bail in the case. The same court on Wednesday issued arrest warrant against Irfan after framing charges in the case.

On October 25 in 2020, Irfan assaulted Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy and his wife near the Kalabagan crossing in the neighbourhood of Dhanmondi in Dhaka after the officer's motorcycle collided with Irfan's car.

Then other individuals accompanying Irfan in the car together beat the officer, threatened to kill him, and abused his wife in offensive language.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 new dengue patients hospitalised
9 more covid cases reported
Irfan surrenders in court, granted bail
Sabur elected IEB Prez, Monju GS
BNP holds road march in daytime, visits embassies at night: Hasan
Eshayat  confce held in Cumilla
Bangla New Year celebration preps in full swing in New York
BD reports 3 more dengue cases


Latest News
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified, cylindrical object over Canada
Child crushed under picnic car in Bhola
Real Madrid win Club World Cup for record fifth time
Bangladesh, Botswana agree to share knowledge, expertise in agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture
'We are moving forward due to the positive role of police': Home Minister
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
One held with liquor in Rangamati
Child dead and 10 injured in Noakhali bus-micro collision
Most Read News
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
PM for global efforts to allow more women to excel in science
ARSA leader held while fleeing with Bangladesh passport
EC to buy 700-tonne paper from Karnaphuli Mills ahead of national polls
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march held amid clashes
AL's peace rally, BNP's march at union level
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, seven motorbikes torched
11 years of Sagar-Runi murder
Indian commerce secretary due next month
Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighting cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft