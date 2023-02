Sabur elected IEB Prez, Monju GS

Bangladesh Awami League science and technology affairs secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and Engineer SM Monjurul Haque Monju were elected president and general secretary respectively of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) for 2023-2024, said a press release on Saturday.



Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar, Engineer Md Nuruzzaman, Engineer Khandkar Manjur Morshed and Engineer Md Shahadat Hossain Shiblu were elected to four vice-president positions.



Four Assistant General Secretaries -- Engineer Md. Abul Kalam Hazari, Engineer Md Ranak Ahsan, Engineer Amit Kumar Chakrabarty and Engineer Sheikh Tajul Islam Tuhin -- have been elected.



Besides, Engineer Mohammad Hossain as Chairman, Engineer Sheikh Masum Kamal as Vice-Chairman, Engineer Md Habib Ahmed Halim Murad and Md Nazrul Islam as Honorary Secretaries have been elected for IEB Dhaka Centre.



Earlier, IEB election was held on Thursday (February 09) from 9 am to 5 pm.