BNP holds road march in daytime, visits embassies at night: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 11: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said BNP cannot wage any movement, but the party only can create anarchies.



"We know the strength of BNP. Their job is holding street march in daytime and going to embassies at night. Their job is to visit different embassies at night to appease meet diplomats. But no diplomat has been able to put anyone in power and they would not do it in future too in the country," he said.



The minister said this while addressing a peace rally organised by Awami League Fatehpur union unit of Hathazari upazila of the district protesting terrorism and violence of BNP-Jamaat at Fatehpur High School ground.



Hasan said the leaders of BNP have been telling of waging movements for the last 14 years. Now BNP has declared holding road march across the country with the aim of unleashing arson terrorism and chaos like in 2013, 2014 and 2015, he added.



"But we cannot allow anyone to create violence in the name of politics. People are the owners of power of the country and we believe in the power of the masses. Awami League always formed the government with the verdict of the people. We will also form the government with the verdict of common people through landslide victory," said the ruling party leader.



He said BNP has realised that they have no possibility in the next elections too. So, they are scared of polls, he added.



Now, the minister said, BNP is forming alliances and sometimes they are saying that they formed alliance with 32 parties, sometimes with 12 parties and sometimes with 54 parties. In fact, it is difficult to say how many parties are in the alliance, he added.



Hasan said Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are not eligible for voting. Bu BNP doesn't want to make Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir their leader and they don't want to handover the flag of BNP to Mirza Fakhrul or anyone else, he added.



He said BNP is scared of polls and for this they are hatching conspiracy to foil the elections like before. BSS

