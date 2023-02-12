

Eshayat confce held in Cumilla



He offered the people, especially the youth, a vision, and as a result, a beautiful symphony of instruction was heard all over the world.



Cumilla City Corporation Panel Mayor-1 Habibur Al- Amin Saadi was present as the chief guest of the Eshayat conference organised by the Muniria Juba Tabligue after Jumma prayer at Cumilla Kandirpar Central Eidgah ground on Friday.



At the end of the conference, the chief guest offered a special prayer for the development, progress and prosperity of the nation in the benevolence of the beloved Prophet and the ekhlas of the Khalifah Rasool (PBUH).



