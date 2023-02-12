Video
Keep  paper price within purchasing capacity

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Dear Sir

Education is the backbone of a nation; Education can enlighten a nation from the darkness of ignorance to the light of education. As the price of paper increases, the price of various job preparation books also increases, thereby affecting the students.

When the price of paper increases, the price of all kinds of books increases in the market. At one hand, job aspirants are suffering because of high job application fee; on the other hand there is another suffering due to increase in cost of paper. This situation can be said in the proverbial language, To pour water on a drowned mouse.

Getting out of this situation is very important for students or job aspirants. Such barriers to educational attainment are totally unexpected. The price of paper should be reduced considering all students or job aspirants.

Therefore, the authorities are requested to take quick steps to solve the problem of increasing the price of paper by considering the benefits of the students or the job aspirants.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram government College, Dept of Botany.


