Nipah Virus, a ticking time bomb

What came in a news report recently published in this daily on alarming rise in Nipah Virus due to deforestation confirms how we are paying the ultimate price of anti environmental activities going with our sheer unconsciousness and improvidence.



A cross-check into the report only suggests that if we fail to come to senses immediately, the fear of a major viral disease, just when we started to turn around from the wreckage of global pandemic Covid- 19, may come true in no time.



According to the report of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), so far this year, 10 people have been infected with Nipah virus, which is the highest in the last 8 years. Seven of the infected have died in last four years.



Nipah Virus is mainly a bat carried viral disease; it was first identified in1998-1999 in a village of Malaysia named Nipah. Since then the entire world is put at risks of its serious contagious nature. If this virus attacks someone, fever, cough, headache, shortness of breath etc may occur. The patient may become unconscious within a day or two. Complications such as brain infection and seizures may occur after recovery. The disease can spread through direct contact with infected animals and humans. Diagnosis is based on symptoms and can be confirmed by laboratory tests.



The virus has been prevalent in many south western and north western districts of our country during the time from December to March when winter persists in nature, since first detected in 2001. During this season, date juice becomes popular as a drink in our country. For many, winter remains incomplete without date juice and food prepared with date juice.



Raw date juice is to a large extent linked to the fast spread of this viral disease. Traditionally, our juice collectors put their jars at the top of date trees to collect liquid sweet sap. As most of the collectors are ignorant about the danger of the virus, don�t take any preventive measure at the mouth of the jars. Taking this advantage, bats drip into the juice unbarred. Then the juice gets contaminated with the saliva of bats which later transmits into human body.



Not only Nipah Virus, bats are believed to be linked with the earlier outbreaks of SARS and recent Corona virus. However, climate change has been reported for bat�s growing dependence on date juice as part of its alternative food habit.



No doubt, the way deforestation, urbanization and agricultural expansion are increasing along with population, the distance between animal habitat and human habitat is narrowing day by day. And this changing nature of human-animal contact is inviting newer viral diseases, only underscoring the emergency of newer vaccines. As no vaccine against Nipah Virus has yet been invented, only appropriate preventive and cautionary measures can save lives.



While we urge the authority concerned to conduct mass awareness campaign on the danger of Nipah Virus, especially in winter, we believe, helping the biodiversity maintain its balance is equally important.



