Turkey-Syria earthquakes, an eye opener for world

The issue that is currently being discussed and shaking the global humanity is about the recent earthquake in Turkey-Syria. People of the world are shocked at this disaster. Even if it is believed that such a big loss can happen in a moment, it is difficult to accept it in reality, but we have to accept the will of the creator. The latest earthquake occurred on the 6th of this month, when a strong earthquake struck west of the city of Gaziantep in southern Turkey at 4:17 p.m. local time, causing extensive damage in Turkey and Syria. This earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8 M and a magnitude of 9 (strong), tied with the 1939 Erzincan earthquake as the strongest known earthquake in Turkish history. Most people were asleep when the earthquake hit. A multi-story building collapsed on sleeping people. Many buildings collapsed like wax. In this terrible earthquake, large areas of Turkey and Syria were razed to the ground. Tremors were also felt in Egypt, Lebanon and Cyprus. Turkey's Vice President said that around 6,000 buildings collapsed in various regions due to the earthquake.



As of February 10, 2023, according to media reports, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 21,000. The total death toll in the two countries stands at 21 thousand 51. The number is expected to rise as many more people are still trapped under the rubble. The chances of the trapped people being rescued alive are now considered slim. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that between the two countries, according to them, 2.3 million people have been affected by the earthquake. More than 100,000 of them are children, WHO senior emergency officer Adelheid Marchang told the UN Health Organization's executive committee earlier.



A review of history shows that a magnitude 9 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan in 2011, causing extensive damage, a tsunami, and a major accident at a nuclear power plant near the coast. The largest earthquake recorded was in 1960 in Chile. There was a magnitude 9.5 earthquake and recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria were 7.8. There is no reason for us not to be surprised where the people of the world were surprised to see the extensive damage and loss of life in this earthquake.



The government of Bangladesh has declared a day of national mourning for the deaths of citizens in Turkey and Syria due to the earthquake. It was observed on February 9 last. All our responsibilities are over if we observe state mourning, certainly not. We have to be more careful seeing the severity of this danger. We are also not out of danger.



According to experts, Bangladesh is also at risk of major earthquakes due to its geographical location. The big question is how prepared the capital Dhaka, which is in the list of the most dangerous cities in the world; is it ready to deal with such a disaster? According to the data of November 5, 2020, the capital city of Dhaka boasts about 1500 high-rise buildings. Currently, this number may have increased. There are many more buildings under construction. According to many, there are questions about the planned urbanization of Dhaka. So many small and big buildings in such a small space is slowly turning into an uninhabitable city. Various initiatives have been touted to reduce the risk of this densely populated city, but most of them have not seen the light of day.



According to the report of the Earth Observatory Center, Bangladesh is located at the intersection of three plates: India, European and Myanmar; plates that have been storing energy for hundreds of years. As a result, a major earthquake can strike here at any time. Its magnitude may be 8 on the Richter scale. Every now and then the whole country shakes with small and medium earthquakes. In the last 15 years, the country was shaken 141 times by small and large earthquakes. Experts say that small tremors are indicative of larger earthquakes. Within a hundred years of the great earthquake, another great earthquake occurred. As such, the danger of major earthquakes in the next few years is evident. Urban planners say that many old buildings, unplanned construction of buildings, non-following of building codes in building construction have increased the earthquake risk several times.



A joint study by the history department of BUET and Dhaka University shows that when an earthquake of more than 8 on the Richter scale struck in Assam, India, 250 km away, 10 percent of Dhaka's buildings were damaged. Dhaka University's Disaster Science and Management Department Professor ASM Maqsud Kamal's research has said that 35 percent of Dhaka city's 305 square kilometer area is mainly red soil. The remaining 65 percent of the area is soft clay and sandy soil. These buildings built on the soft soil of Dhaka can collapse or tilt only if there is an earthquake of magnitude 5-6.



In 2009, a joint survey by the Integrated Disaster Management Program-CDMP and JICA revealed that if an earthquake of magnitude 7 or more is felt in Dhaka, 72,000 buildings in the city will collapse and 135,000 buildings will be damaged. Seven million tons of concrete piles will be made. According to the data of Meteorological Department, Bangladesh was shaken by 57 earthquakes from 2018 to 2022. Last December 5 at 9 am 2 minutes 53 seconds earthquake shook the country. The source of this earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was the Bay of Bengal. On May 29, 2021, six consecutive mild earthquakes in one day caused panic in Sylhet city and surrounding areas. Experts believe that these tremors are an indication of a major earthquake.



According to the agency, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur, Dhaka, Comilla and parts of Chittagong Hill Tracts are at high risk of earthquake. Among them, four districts of Sylhet division are at risk of major earthquakes. Similarly, five districts of Mymensingh division are also under earthquake risk. Tangail, Gazipur, parts of Narsingdi district within Dhaka division, entire Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts are at risk of high earthquake. Apart from this, the northern parts of Khagrachari and Rangamati districts are at high risk of earthquakes. Dhaka, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Comilla, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali, Pabna, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Rajshahi, Natore, parts of Chapainawabganj, Chittagong, Bandarban and Cox's Bazar districts are at risk of moderate earthquake. The entire Khulna and Barisal divisions in the south and south-western regions are at low risk of earthquakes. Every time a major earthquake occurs, there is a flurry of activity, which is suppressed until another major earthquake hits. Now we have to try to take all kinds of measures including planned urbanization on the basis of earthquake precautions.



- Rayhan Ali, Panel Lawyer at National Human Rights Commission and Advocate Judge Court, Khulna









