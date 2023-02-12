

Ethnic languages and our responsibilities



Among them, 5 are Dravidian, 15 China-Tibetan, 9 Austro-Asiatic, 11 belong to the Indo-European language family. Their language is equally important to the ethnic groups living in Bangladesh. Initiatives have also been taken to protect their language. From 2017, 46 years after independence, the government of Bangladesh started a pre-primary education program in the mother tongue for the minority ethnic groups living in the hilly chattogram region. In the academic year 2022, textbooks are being distributed to the children of 5 minority ethnic groups (Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadari) at the pre-primary and primary levels. However, this year the program has expanded. Textbook of Minorities Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Chittagong, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sherpur, Tangail, Netrakona, Mymensingh, Naoga, A total of 20 districts including Natore, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Jaipurhat, Chandpur, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Sunamganj and Chapainawabganj have been taken to supply. The language of the Garo community is called Achik.



The language was disappearing with time. In this year's book distribution, little Garo children gave books in their language to the students. This initiative to sustain a language is unique. 64 thousand books have been distributed among 28 thousand 746 students of Chakma, Marma, Tripura ethnic groups in Rangamati. Through this, an opportunity will be created to practice one's mother tongue from childhood and to do research on it in the future. Everyone has this right. Those who do not love their mother tongue have no right to stay in that country. Language is a fundamental human right. And that is mother tongue. The importance of mother tongue in all countries of the world, for all kinds of writers, poets, singers, dramatists, directors is beloved and important. At the dawn of civilization, when people used form to communicate thoughts and feelings, the emergence of language made that task easier and more dynamic. Then many languages appeared in the world with the development of language. Many languages have also been vanished with time. Some languages also change over time. A language spreads by man to man.



According to UNESCO, there are about seven thousand languages are exists in the world. Among them, about 5,000 of these languages are these ethnic people languages. But many languages of the world have disappeared today due to lack of sincerity in proper conservation and preservation. The loss of a language means the extinction of a culture. Many languages are in danger of disappearing today. In this way, more languages may be lost from the world due to lack of proper practice and research. The diversity of languages is a beauty. That beauty cannot be lost. Like many other countries of the world, our country is inhabited by small ethnic groups. They have their own culture. And culture develops in language. Although there are few facts about exactly how many ethnic minorities there are in Bangladesh. It is our responsibility to protect their language and culture. They also have their own language. Some ethnic groups have a rich culture of songs, poetry, rhymes, mythology etc. Like the mother, the mother tongue is to be respected and cherished. It survives only if you are a little aware or implement it with initiative. They have their own way of life, culture and language. Many of them speak a language but do not have an alphabet. They have to take up these three challenges first Bengali then English and sustaining their own language. Bengali and English have to be used for all work. Where is the use of their language? What is the death of language? When a language is lost forever, it dies.



According to Columbia University language-focused research, only 600 languages will survive in the world in 2115 and one language is disappearing from the world every 14 days.



When the language is lost, their literary work also dies. Few languages are surviving in the world today. One of them is the English. Necessity often forces one to learn a foreign language. This is like the struggle of learning and using English language around our country. In 2012, the government took the initiative of preparing primary level textbooks and starting education in 5 mother tongues in the first phase. And since 2017, it has started distributing books to the children of the minority ethnic groups of the country to study in their mother tongue. Books were distributed for pre-primary class in 2017, pre-primary class and first class in 2018. This initiative demands success in protecting the language of ethnic groups, practicing and protecting their rights. In the current academic year also two lakh 19 thousand 364 books were distributed free of cost to minority ethnic groups (Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadari).



Along with the opportunity to study in their mother tongue, they need skilled teachers to teach or teach those books who will help them to learn and practice their mother tongue properly. There should be sufficient opportunity to practice that language. State cooperation is needed in this fight for the mother tongue of the ethnic groups. Initiatives should be taken to preserve the spoken form of those languages that do not have a written form. Songs, poetry and other cultural elements of their language should be properly preserved. We want Bengali to be our mother tongue, our life's existence, to the small ethnic groups, their language is also their life's existence. May those also survive along with Bangla. This diversity of languages is an important part of Bengali culture.



- Alok Acharja, Essayist and columnist



