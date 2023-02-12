

Climate actions- so far too little



But, in reality, the progress is �too little, too slow�. Maybe we get now great pledges, commitments and homework from the COPs but if we look back, we would find less action for both mitigation and adaptation comparing to our commitments.



Moreover, for the inertia-we should not blame anyone but ourselves. Having intergenerational impacts, we somehow grow the tendency to be content with the commitments with less practical implications from our end and still forgetful about the threatening future catastrophe.



The AGR appreciated countries for developing national level inclusive adaption planning instrument (e.g. National Adaptation Plan- NAP) but also stressed the importance of undertaking of immediate actions accordingly. It also cited that in spite of having war, economic crisis, and pandemic, inflation however; unprecedented political will and long-term investments are urgently needed to avoid the adaptation gap from widening.



The report also stressed that �Current adaptation practices fall woefully short of what is required, but following best practices in adaptation planning and implementation can improve effectiveness.�



In Bangladesh, we do have a smart national adaptation plan, but still there are debates around community-based adaptation, nature-based solutions and climate risk reduction. Time has come to set aside all the debates to take urgent adaptation actions with appropriate financing from government, non-government and private entities.



The EGP expressed the unfortunate inactions, especially to reduce the emission gap. Though, countries developed nationally determined contributions (NDCs) but still off track to limit global warming to 1.5� C. The report stressed that incremental change is no longer an option rather broad-based economy wide transformations are required.



In addition, the credibility and feasibility of the net-zero emission pledges remains very uncertain. The EGR also emphasised the transformation of food system as it is not only important for addressing climate change and environmental degradation, but also essentially for ensuring healthy diets and food security for all.



And most importantly, EGR stressed on the realignment of the financial system which is a critical enabler of the broad transformation. Bangladesh through the nationally determined contributions (NDC) aims for 89.47 MT conditional CO2 emissions reduction target by 2030.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the COP27 that �We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing. Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible.�



In the last three decades, we got good enough time to demonstrate our ability of actions to transform the sympathy towards global warming but in reality, we did very little and may be looking forward to travel to another COP to get another commitment.



We are talking about �business unusual� approach for climate actions but have we ever thought of demonstrating through our actions to shun the �business usual� approach? In the last couple of decades, it becomes a trendy thing that large delegations would travel to COP from different corners of the world (don�t talk about carbon emissions), return with some sorts of satisfaction but less practical implications.



According to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC), 33,449 participants registered for COP27 and that made Sharm el-Sheikh the second-most well-attended climate COP in history. COP26 in Glasgow remains the most well attended COP, with a final tally of 38,457.



Certainly, back in 1995, when the first ever COP arranged in Bonn, Germany, we were hopeful because COP offered good opportunities for world leaders, scientists, practitioners to exchange their views and agreed on action points. Discussion around adaptation and mitigation evolved in the process with Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports later on. But since then, how much we progressed, are we really able to step in or yet to do so?



Concluding with an optimistic note that Bangladesh does have smart NAP and NDC and has all the potentiality to demonstrate effective actions for adaptation and mitigation is in fact not enough.



In fact, Bangladesh shares less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but already demonstrated positive actions by undertaking steps for both adaptation and mitigation. More importantly, we do have the Delta Plan, which aims to guide country�s overall economic progression in more climate sensitive and environment friendly manner.



Believe all these would strengthen our claim as a climate champion nation and prove that we believe in actions, not in words.



- The writer is a Climate Change Practitioner

