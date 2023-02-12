

Mango trees bloom early in Rajshahi



In different areas of these upazilas, early buds have appeared on many trees. Within next few days, the remaining trees will bloom.

At present, garden owners and traders are passing busy time in bud-nursing, garden-irrigating and pest-checking.



Grower Bahadur Rahman in Kaluhati area said, "I am really happy to see early buds. If these buds survive, we will get bumper yield. If dense fog prevails, possibility damage is likely."



Trader Salim Reza in Rustampur at Bagha said, activities are going on to check insects attack and immature bud-dropping.



According to the Department of Agriculture Extension sources, about 18 thousand 591 hectares of land have been brought under mango in Pabna.



