Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:53 AM
Home Countryside

Students get school bags in Noakhali

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Feb 11: School bags were distributed among the students in all upazilas of the district on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently


District Swechchhasebak League organized the distribution programme.

At the beginning of the programme, leaders of Swechchhasebak League handed over school bags to the students of Paschim Badripur (Nuria) Government Primary School, Jalial Government Primary School, Kalitara Government Primary School and Kalitara Noorani Talimul Madrasa under Sadar Upazila.


