Students get school bags in Noakhali







District Swechchhasebak League organized the distribution programme.



At the beginning of the programme, leaders of Swechchhasebak League handed over school bags to the students of Paschim Badripur (Nuria) Government Primary School, Jalial Government Primary School, Kalitara Government Primary School and Kalitara Noorani Talimul Madrasa under Sadar Upazila.

