Man hacked to death by ‘younger brother’

SUNAMGANJ, Feb 11: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his younger brother in Dharmapasha Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.



Deceased Kabir Mia, 67, was son of late Atab Uddin, a resident of Jamalpur Village under Paikurati Union in the upazila.



According to locals, the victim Kabir Mia had an altercation with his younger brother Mozammel Hossain over fishing in a ditch near his house in the evening. At one stage of the altercation, Mozammel struck his elder brother with a sharp machete, leaving him critically injured.



Family members rescued him and took to Dharmpasha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital but Kabir succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.



