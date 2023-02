CHATTOGRAM, Feb 11: An electrician was electrocuted in Boalkhali Upazila in the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Md Rubel, 36, a resident of Horarbag area under Saroatali Union.



It was known that the youth came in contact with an electric wire while he was working in a community centre, in which he was critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to upazila health complex where he was declared dead.