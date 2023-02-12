

Iqbal Memorial College in Feni gets new acting principal



In 1985, he passed secondary level (SSC) from Basurhat A.H.C High School.



He passed higher secondary level (HSC) from Government Mujib College in 1987. In 1991, he obtained honours degree in Bengali literature from Dhaka University, and in the following year, he did his post-graduation (Masters). He also obtained post-graduation in English literature from Chattogram College.



He started his career as Bengali lecturer of that college in 2000. In 2014, he was promoted as assistant professor. He also acted as general secretary of Teachers' Council for two terms.



He took over the charge of the college from Acting Principal Naznin Aktar on February 9. His joining was confirmed in a letter signed by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

