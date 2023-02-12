

New executive committee of ADAB-Pabna formed



The meeting was held in the hallroom of Pabna Chamber and Commerce Industries Office.



Monjed Ali and Anisur Rahman have been made president and general secretary respectively of the new committee for the next three years.



Rajshahi ADAB Chairman Litus Kubi presided over the meeting.



Naresh Madhu, executive director of SPS and Sarkar Mohammad Ali, executive director of TSP were present as the chief guest and special guest respectively at the meeting.



The report of the last general meeting of the ADAB branch was read out and approved.



Among others, Md Saiful Islam, Mala Sarkar, Abdus Sobahan, Selina Rahman, Abdul Quader, Jibon Sen and other NGO representatives spoke.



Later on, the president declared the previous committee dissolved and handed over the responsibility for conducting the election to the Election Commission (EC). The election was held under the chairmanship of a three-member EC.



Chief Election Commissioner was Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman. As there was no other panel in the election, the seven-member committee was announced.



PABNA, Feb 11: The triennial general meeting of district branch of Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB), a non-governmental development coordinating organization, was held on Saturday.The meeting was held in the hallroom of Pabna Chamber and Commerce Industries Office.Monjed Ali and Anisur Rahman have been made president and general secretary respectively of the new committee for the next three years.Rajshahi ADAB Chairman Litus Kubi presided over the meeting.Naresh Madhu, executive director of SPS and Sarkar Mohammad Ali, executive director of TSP were present as the chief guest and special guest respectively at the meeting.The report of the last general meeting of the ADAB branch was read out and approved.Among others, Md Saiful Islam, Mala Sarkar, Abdus Sobahan, Selina Rahman, Abdul Quader, Jibon Sen and other NGO representatives spoke.Later on, the president declared the previous committee dissolved and handed over the responsibility for conducting the election to the Election Commission (EC). The election was held under the chairmanship of a three-member EC.Chief Election Commissioner was Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman. As there was no other panel in the election, the seven-member committee was announced.