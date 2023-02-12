Ishwardi-Ruppur rail line launched

PABNA, Feb 11: A 26.52 kilometre (km) railway track ranging from Ishwardi Upazila to Ruppur Railway Station in the district was opened on Wednesday.



The rail line constructed at Tk 336 crores has been launched to transport goods for the Ruppur nuclear project. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it through a video conference held at her official residence Ganabhaban. It was opened by launching a freight train from the Ruppur station at 9 am.



Bir Muktijodha Nuruzzaman Biswas, MP, Nadira Yasmin Jolly, MP, Deputy Commissioner Biswas Russel Hossain, Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munshi, General Manager of Western Railway Asim Kumar Talukdar, and Additional Secretary of Law and Lands Department joined the opening. The opening function was held at the station.



Ministry of Railways Lutfar Rahman, Additional DC Abdullah Al Mamun, Zilla Parishad Chairman Bir Muktijodha ASM Abdur Rahim Pakon, and Chatmohar Upazila Chairman Hamid Master were present.



Earlier, the Prime Minister opened newly constructed 69.20 km railway track and station. This has been built under the three projects of Bangladesh Railway (BR). Its opening was presided over by the Railway Minister.



According to the BR sources, about Tk 336 crore have been spent on the construction of the 26.52 km railway track.



