Road mishaps claim seven lives in six dists

Seven people including one agriculture officer and one teenager have been killed in separate road accidents in six districts- Bogura, Satkhira, Jhenidah, Natore, Chattogram, and Nilphamari on Thursday and Friday.



BOGURA: Two young men were killed and another was injured in a motorcycle accident in Sherpur Upazila in the district.



The accident took place on Friday night at Boalmari under Khanpur Union of the upazila.



The deceased were Tanjid Hasan, 20, a resident of Mahipur Balapara Village, and Rifat Siddiqui, 23, a resident of Bagra Village of the upazila. The injured was Mejbah Uddin, 20.



According to police, the trio were returning house riding on a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcyclist lost control and collided with the railing of a Bailey Bridge at Boalmari, leaving them injured.



Locals rescued them and took to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where Tanjid and Rifat were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Sherpur Police Station (PS) Inspector Lal Mia confirmed the matter.



SATKHIRA: A teenager was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the district on Friday.

The incident took place on the Satkhira-Khulna highway in front of Rishilpi near Satkhira town.



The deceased was identified as Hafez Zubair Hossain, 15, son of Sheikh Moniruzzaman of Itagacha Purbapara area in the town.



According to the police, Hafez Zubair Hossain was going towards Binerpota from Satkhira town on a motorcycle at about 11 am, and when he reached Rishilpi, his bike got collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing him on the spot.



Two persons of the other motorcycle were seriously injured. One of them has been admitted to the CB Hospital while the other to the Khulna Medical College Hospital.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar PS Abu Jihad Mohammad Fakhrul Alam Khan confirmed the matter.



JHENAIDAH: An Agricultural officer was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a tractor in Kotchandpur Upazila of the on Friday afternoon.



The deceased Latiful Kabir was son of Ter Ali, a resident of Badpukur Village under Saganna Union in Sadar Upazila.



He was working as Deputy Assistant Agricultural Officer in Kushna Union Agriculture Office.



Kotchandpur Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mohasin Ali, said a brick-laden tractor from the opposite direction hit Latiful's motorcycle when he was returning house after a meeting in the upazila office. Then he crushed under the wheels of the tractor as he fall down on the road after being hit. He was critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Kotchandpur PS OC Md Moin Uddin confirmed the matter.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man was killed after being hit by a micro bus on Bonpara-Hatikumrul regional highway in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased Kalam Sheikh, 45, was son of late Ahad Sheikh, a resident of Chachkair Kachari Village in the upazila.



According to locals, a micro bus from opposite direction hit Kalam's motorcycle when he was going to Moukhara Haat riding on the motorcycle. He was critically injured.



Locals rushed took him to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Kalam succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while undergoing treatment.



Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Motin confirmed the matter.



CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed and five others injured as a truck collided head-on with a bus on Chattogram- Cox's Bazar highway in Lohagora Upazila on Friday.



The deceased Md Mafiz, a resident of Charfassion Upazila in Bhola District, was an associate of the truck driver.



Sub-Inspector Mohammad Hossain of Dohazari highway PS said, the accident took place at Chunti Union of Lohagora Upazila of Chattogram District around 7am on Friday when truck and bus collided head-on, leaving one dead on the spot and five others injured.



The body of the deceased was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy report.



Police seized the truck and the bus from the spot. Legal action in this connection is under process, he added.



NILPHAMARI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district.



The incident took place in Kadikhol area of Nilphamari-Syedpur road around 10 pm on Thursday.



The victim was Joni Ahmed, 35, a resident of Parbatipur Upazila in Dinajpur District.



According to police, Johni and injured Razzak were going to Natun Babupara in Syedpur town at about 9 pm.



On the way, a pickup van hit them from behind in Kadikhol area. Joni died on the spot.



Nilphamari Sadar PS OC Abdur Roup confirmed the matter.



