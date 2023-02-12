Elderly woman burnt in Natore

NATORE, Feb 11: A septuagenarian woman was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at her house in Bagatipara Upazila in the district early Friday.



Deceased Feroza Bewa, 70, a widow, was a resident of Pabnapara Village in the upazila.



Locals said a fire broke out at a tin-shed house of the village around 5am on Friday.



On information, fire-fighters from Dayarampur Station rushed to the spot and doused the fire, Dayarampur Fire Service and Civil Defence leader Nurul Islam said.



Later, they found the charred body of Feroza inside the room, he added.



