

Thrust on creating mass awareness to prevent accidents



The roadshow was held under the motto 'Follow the law, return home safely'.



BRTA-Satkhira and Police Traffic Department jointly organized that awareness-making road show.



BRTA's Satkhira Circle Assistant Director Engineer KM Mahbub Kabir said, leaflets were distributed among car owners, drivers, passengers and common people to increase public awareness. Rally and mike-based publicity were also arranged.



Road show activities were held in different bus stands and transport counters in the district town.



Drivers were advised to drive vehicles such as motorcycles, buses, minibuses and trucks by maintaining speed limits.



Traffic Police Inspector Shyamal Kumar Chowdhury, BRTA Motor Vehicle Inspector Ramakrishna Poddar, District Auto Rickshaw-Auto Tempu Owners Association President Masum Billah and General Secretary Gaus Sardar, Sheikh Aminur Rahman of BRTA Office and many others were present at the road show.



The roadshow was arranged as road accidents have increased drastically in different districts of the country including Satkhira.



At least eight people were killed in different road accidents in the district in the last 15 days while many others were injured. Most of the victims were motorcyclists.



SATKHIRA, Feb11: A roadshow was held on Saturday in the district with a view to creating mass awareness to prevent road accidents.The roadshow was held under the motto 'Follow the law, return home safely'.BRTA-Satkhira and Police Traffic Department jointly organized that awareness-making road show.BRTA's Satkhira Circle Assistant Director Engineer KM Mahbub Kabir said, leaflets were distributed among car owners, drivers, passengers and common people to increase public awareness. Rally and mike-based publicity were also arranged.Road show activities were held in different bus stands and transport counters in the district town.Drivers were advised to drive vehicles such as motorcycles, buses, minibuses and trucks by maintaining speed limits.Traffic Police Inspector Shyamal Kumar Chowdhury, BRTA Motor Vehicle Inspector Ramakrishna Poddar, District Auto Rickshaw-Auto Tempu Owners Association President Masum Billah and General Secretary Gaus Sardar, Sheikh Aminur Rahman of BRTA Office and many others were present at the road show.The roadshow was arranged as road accidents have increased drastically in different districts of the country including Satkhira.At least eight people were killed in different road accidents in the district in the last 15 days while many others were injured. Most of the victims were motorcyclists.