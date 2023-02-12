US shoots down unidentified object flying above Alaska

WASHINGTON, Feb 11: A US F-22 fighter jet on Friday shot down an unidentified object flying high over Alaska, US officials said, less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese balloon that had flown across the United States.



A Sidewinder missile downed the latest craft, which was about the size of a small car, said US Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson.



"We don't know who owns this object," said White House spokesperson John Kirby, adding that it was unclear where it began its flight.



President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown, which was announced from the White House.



On Feb. 4, another US F-22 fighter jet brought down what the US government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina following its week-long journey across the United States and portions of Canada. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel.



Some lawmakers criticized the president for not shooting down the Chinese balloon sooner. The US military had recommended waiting until it was over the ocean out of fear of injuries from falling debris.



The Pentagon and the White House declined to give a detailed description of the latest object, saying only that it was far smaller than the Chinese balloon.



US officials declined to speculate about what the object might be, even after a day of observation, raising questions about what kind of object could be so difficult to identify by experienced US pilots and intelligence officials.



The Pentagon said it was first detected on Thursday using ground radars. F-35 aircraft were then sent to investigate. The UFO was flying at about 40,000 feet (12,190 meters) in a northeasterly direction, posing a risk to civilian air traffic.



The object was shot down off the coast of northeastern Alaska over frozen US territorial waters near the Canadian border. Officials said it would be far easier to retrieve pieces of the object from the ice than it was with the Chinese balloon, pieces of which sank in the ocean when it was shot down.



Ryder said American pilots who flew alongside the latest object before it was downed determined that no human was aboard. He added it was incapable of maneuvering and did not resemble an airplane. Ryder and other officials would not say whether it could simply be a weather balloon or another type of balloon.



"It wasn't an aircraft per se," Ryder told a news briefing.



The F-22 shot down the object at 1:45 p.m. EST.



Asked why Biden's authorization was necessary, Ryder acknowledged that the US military commander overseeing North American airspace had the authority to shoot down objects that posed a military risk or risk to the American people.



"In this particular case, it was determined that this posed a reasonable threat to air traffic," Ryder said.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it closed some airspace in northern Alaska to support Department of Defense activities.



Meanwhile, The US Commerce Department said Friday it has blacklisted six Chinese entities for supporting Beijing's military modernization efforts, particularly relating to aerospace programs including airships and balloons.



The move came a day after US lawmakers unanimously denounced China's use of a suspected spy balloon that flew over North America last week.



The balloon's days-long flyover from Alaska to South Carolina captured the attention of regular Americans and officials, before the US military shot it down off the country's east coast Saturday.



Companies added to the so-called Entity List are restricted from obtaining US items and technologies without government authorization.



"The (People's Republic of China's) use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens US national security," said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez in a statement on Friday.



"Today's action makes clear that entities that seek to harm US national security and sovereignty will be cut off from accessing US technologies," he added.



The six companies include Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co; China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute; and Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co.



The other three are Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.; Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co.; along with Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.



In a document, the Commerce Department said China's military is utilizing high-altitude balloons "for intelligence and reconnaissance activities," adding that this was contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests. REUTERS, AFP



