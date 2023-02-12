Video
Tripura to become 'gateway' of South Asia: Modi

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

DHALAI, Feb 11: Highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's development work in poll-bound Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the northeastern state is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia.

Addressing an election rally in Ambassa, PM Modi said the BJP government strives to bring forth the contributions of the tribal people in nation-building through its consistent steps of recognizing their efforts.

The Prime Minister said he had promised "HIRA" (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace, he said.    ANI



