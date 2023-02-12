Video
Sunday, 12 February, 2023
Pakistan look to break India grip at T20 WC

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CAPE TOWN, FEB 11: Pakistan will look to break India's iron grip on their rivalry when the Asian giants meet in the Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

India and Pakistan have met in 13 women's T20 internationals in the past 14 years, with India holding a 10-3 winning advantage.
Because of political tensions, all the contests have been in multi-team tournaments.

The only match not on neutral territory was in the Asia Cup in Delhi, India, in 2016 when Pakistan won a rain-affected contest.

Pakistan won the most recent match between the two sides, also in the Asia Cup, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, in October 2022. But India went on to win the cup.

India have a superior overall record in women's cricket and reached the final of the 2020 World T20, losing to hosts Australia.

There is also a gulf in earning potential, with most if not all of the Indian players likely to land lucrative deals in the Indian Women's Premier League auction which takes place in Mumbai on Monday.

That will only add to the riches of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana who currently earn around $60,000 each.

India's women are also on an equal footing with their vaunted men's team when it comes to match fees -- they all receive 1.5 million rupees ($18,000) for each Test, 600,000 rupees for one-day internationals and 300,000 rupees for T20 internationals.

Pakistan players are prevented from entering the IPL auction, although there are plans for a Pakistan women's league later this year.
Back in 2018, Pakistan media reported that while male internationals made around $77,000 a year on average, women players were bringing home only $12,000.

Kaur said she expected the World Cup to be competitive.    AFP


