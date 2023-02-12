Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Tigresses take on Lankan girls today eyeing winning start

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023The 9th ranked Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team will engage with 8th ranked Sri Lanka today in the 5th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Both the sides are optimistic for the victory.

The match will begin at 11:00pm (BST) at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

Sri Lanka stunned hosts South Africa by three runs in the tournament opener, are pumped-up and must be looking to keep their dominance over Bangladesh as they came out victorious in all five previous occasions against the same rivals. Bangladesh on the contrary, are desperate to pick-up their maiden victory in the T20 World Cup.

Shorna Akter, the hard-hitting all-rounder, had been outstanding during just late Under-19 Women's T20 World in the same country, can be the x-factor for the Tigresses though she is possibly going to bat at late-order as all the top-order positions are fixed. Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun will open the innings, followed by skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, Rumana Ahmed, Shorna, Fahima Khatun, and Salma Khatun.

Disha Biswas will join with experienced Jahanara Alam in the pace bowling unit as Nahida Akter and Ritu Moni will be rounding arms as spinners.

However, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu had been phenomenal against South Africa in the first match, who hoarded 68 off 50 while Inoka Ranaweera claimed three wickets spending 18 runs. These two consistent Lankan performers will be big concerns for Bangladesh today as well. Besides, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari and Harshitha Samarawickrama are the proven performers in Sri Lanka tent.

Weather forecast shows nothing wrong and Newlands Cricket Ground provides sporting wicket despite spinners get some help from the pitch as toss winning side must prefer to bowl first and restrict the opponents in a reachable total.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka hail 'superstar' teen Gunarathne in T20 WC shock
Pakistan look to break India grip at T20 WC
Barishal eyeing to keep BPL final hopes alive
Spinners shine as India crush Australia by an innings
India's Jadeja fined for finger ointment after Australia Test
Sylhet keen to stop Comilla Juggernaut to make BPL final
Tigresses take on Lankan girls today eyeing winning start
Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2024


Latest News
Child crushed under picnic car in Bhola
Real Madrid win Club World Cup for record fifth time
Bangladesh, Botswana agree to share knowledge, expertise in agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture
'We are moving forward due to the positive role of police': Home Minister
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
One held with liquor in Rangamati
Child dead and 10 injured in Noakhali bus-micro collision
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria surpasses 25,000
Most Read News
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
PM for global efforts to allow more women to excel in science
ARSA leader held while fleeing with Bangladesh passport
EC to buy 700-tonne paper from Karnaphuli Mills ahead of national polls
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march held amid clashes
AL's peace rally, BNP's march at union level
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, seven motorbikes torched
11 years of Sagar-Runi murder
Indian commerce secretary due next month
Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighting cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft