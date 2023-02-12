Tigresses take on Lankan girls today eyeing winning start

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023The 9th ranked Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team will engage with 8th ranked Sri Lanka today in the 5th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Both the sides are optimistic for the victory.



The match will begin at 11:00pm (BST) at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.



Sri Lanka stunned hosts South Africa by three runs in the tournament opener, are pumped-up and must be looking to keep their dominance over Bangladesh as they came out victorious in all five previous occasions against the same rivals. Bangladesh on the contrary, are desperate to pick-up their maiden victory in the T20 World Cup.



Shorna Akter, the hard-hitting all-rounder, had been outstanding during just late Under-19 Women's T20 World in the same country, can be the x-factor for the Tigresses though she is possibly going to bat at late-order as all the top-order positions are fixed. Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun will open the innings, followed by skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, Rumana Ahmed, Shorna, Fahima Khatun, and Salma Khatun.



Disha Biswas will join with experienced Jahanara Alam in the pace bowling unit as Nahida Akter and Ritu Moni will be rounding arms as spinners.



However, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu had been phenomenal against South Africa in the first match, who hoarded 68 off 50 while Inoka Ranaweera claimed three wickets spending 18 runs. These two consistent Lankan performers will be big concerns for Bangladesh today as well. Besides, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari and Harshitha Samarawickrama are the proven performers in Sri Lanka tent.



Weather forecast shows nothing wrong and Newlands Cricket Ground provides sporting wicket despite spinners get some help from the pitch as toss winning side must prefer to bowl first and restrict the opponents in a reachable total.



