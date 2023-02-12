Ibrahimovic on bench for Milan after long injury lay-off

MILAN, FEB 11: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in contention for AC Milan for the first time in months after being picked on the bench for the troubled Italian champions' home Serie A match with Torino on Friday.



The 41-year-old had been sidelined since May last year after having the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee reconstructed.

He starts as a substitute for a Milan team who have lost their last three in the league and sit sixth, 18 points behind runaway league leaders Napoli.



Stefano Pioli's side desperately need a boost with the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Tottenham coming on Tuesday at the San Siro. AFP

