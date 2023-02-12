2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico name Argentina's Cocca as coach

MEXICO CITY, FEB 11: Mexico on Friday named Argentina's Diego Cocca as coach of the men's national football team, with a mission to revitalize the side ahead of the 2026 World Cup that it will co-host.



He replaces fellow Argentinian Gerardo Martino, who left after failing to lead the side past the group stage in Qatar last year.

"We're convinced that it was a good decision and that we're going to triumph with Diego at the helm," said Rodrigo Ares de Parga, an executive director at the Mexican Football Federation.



"He's a hard worker and a great strategist," Ares de Parga told a news conference, adding that five candidates had been interviewed for the job.



Cocca, who turns 51 on Saturday, is the Mexican national team's 45th coach and its fifth Argentine manager.



He previously led the Mexican club Tigres, which announced this week that it had terminated Cocca's contract after only five games in charge due to his move to the national team.



"It was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up," Cocca told reporters. "I feel happy, proud and privileged to be the manager of the national team of this country that has given me so much," added the Argentinian, who has played for, or coached, several Mexican teams during his career. AFP



