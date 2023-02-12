Video
Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return at LA event

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LOS ANGELES, FEB 11: Tiger Woods said Friday he will play in next week's PGA Tour event in Los Angeles, marking his return to competitive golf after a seven-month absence as he recovers from injuries sustained in a 2021 car crash.

The former world number one, whose appearances have been limited in the past two years since the 2021 car accident that left him with severe leg injuries, last played at the British Open in July.

Writing on Twitter on Friday, Woods said he plans to play at the February 16-19 Genesis Invitational tournament at Riviera Country Club which he hosts and benefits his charitable foundation.

"I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv," Woods tweeted.

Woods did not play in 2021 following his accident, which required several surgeries and drastically restricted his mobility.

However he made a stunning comeback at the Masters in Augusta last year, finishing in 47th place.

He returned to play in the PGA Championship in May, but withdrew after 54 holes following a third round 79.

Woods played again at the British Open at St. Andrews, where he missed the cut after an emotional second round at the spiritual home of golf.

The 47-year-old -- who won the last of his 15 major championships at the 2019 Masters -- had hoped to make his PGA Tour return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last December.

He abandoned those plans after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot, leaving him struggling to walk.

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties," Woods said at the time.

He did play in The Match, a 12-hole exhibition event in December as well as the PNC Championship, a low-key event alongside his son Charlie.

In November, Woods indicated that he expects to play just a handful of events outside of major championships in future.

"The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," Woods said at the time.
"I mean, that's physically, that's all I can do."

Woods was left hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months, with his right leg repaired with rods, plates and screws following his scary February 2021 rollover crash in California.

Woods said during the British Open last year he had feared not being able to walk again following his car accident.

"For the most part of my rehab I was just hoping that I could walk again, you know, walk normal and have a normal life and maybe play a little hit-and-giggle golf with my son or my friends at home," Woods said.    AFP


