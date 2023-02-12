Video
Sunday, 12 February, 2023
Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ten Hag wrestles with emotional Garnacho conundrum

LONDON, FEB 11: Erik ten Hag insists Alejandro Garnacho's emotional outbursts are a sign the Manchester United teenager is desperate to do well for the club.

Garnacho has broken into the United squad this season after progressing through the ranks since joining the academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The 18-year-old's dazzling skills have marked him down as a potential United star, but his rapid rise has not always been smooth.

Garnacho endured a bumpy start to life under United boss Ten Hag, who was frustrated by the teenager's attitude during the pre-season tour.

The Argentine has gradually won over Ten Hag and made his 22nd appearance of the campaign in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Leeds.

But, after missing two good chances in the match at Old Trafford, Garnacho looked frustrated to be substituted in the 59th minute.

Ten Hag also brought on Garnacho in the second half against Crystal Palace recently, only to take him off late on in the same game.

Showing his fiery personality, Garnacho uploaded an emotional Instagram post after the Leeds match with an image of him punching the ground and holding his head in his hands in frustration.

The caption read: "When you don't understand what is happening, remember that God is in control. I trust the plan you have for me."

Ten Hag took the outburst in his stride and is adamant there is no issue between him and the winger.

"I don't think it's about that he doesn't understand the decision. He's quite emotional. That is his strength he is bringing in the game," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

"He's totally convinced about himself. That's a good thing. You need that under the biggest stress factors that you have to perform and he's doing and he wants to contribute to the end.

"But he accepts decisions and the team is always above everything and I think he knows that.

"When he's coming off that emotion, that frustration is not against that, that he's not accepting it."

While Ten Hag is understanding of Garnacho's passionate personality, he still wants more on the pitch from the youngster.

Just eight of Garnacho's appearances this term have been starts and Ten Hag called on him to add to his season tally of two goals and four assists.

"As a striker you have to be on that list, the scoring list, assist list, key action list to have the right impact," he said.

"We expect you to have an impact, to influence the score, to influence the result."    �AFP


