Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:49 AM
Runner starts producing LPG, CNG-run 3-wheelers

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

For the first time Runner Automobiles Plc has started producing LPG and CNG run three-wheelers manufacturing plant in Bangladesh.

It marks the beginning of the first international three-wheeler manufacturing plant in the country.  The debut made in an inauguration ceremony held in the premises of Runner Automobiles PLc manufacturing plant in Bhaluka on Saturday, says a press release.

Salman F Rahman, MP, Prime Minister's Adviser on private sector industries and investment was present on the occasion as the chief guest.

Runner vice Chairman, FBCCI president, Local members of parliament, Executive chairman of BIDA were also present there as special guests. K. S. Grihapathy, president of India's Bajaj Auto was guest of honor in the event.

Subir Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Runner Automobiles Plc said, Runner Automobiles Plc is the leading manufacturer and exporter in motorcycle industry in Bangladesh. Following this, we entered the three-wheeler industry. Hopefully, we will achieve success in this industry like motorcycles.

Salman F Rahman, MP said, after Digital Bangladesh, our vision is now creating Smart Bangladesh. We are now in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. Here artificial intelligence, block chain, machine learning will be widely spread.

He said we need to apply these technologies to increase productivity. The government will provide all kinds of support to export oriented industries and development of these industries. All assistance will also be provided for the expansion of the automobile industry in the country, he said.

Chairman of Runner Group Hafizur Rahman Khan said, the launching of the  first three-wheeler manufacturing plant in Bangladesh is a great leap forward. Different government agencies, Ministry of Industries and Ministry of Commerce have cooperated to make this dream come into a reality.

 He said Runner manufacturing plant has been built on 10 acres of land at a cost of about taka 300 crore. We will be able to produce 30,000 cars every year in this plant. The plan includes exporting products after meeting local demand.

At least 70 percent of parts including welding, chassis, body and quality control will be locally manufactured with Bajaj Auto's technical support. This plant has created new employment opportunity for 300 people.

The Runner- Bajaj three-wheeler will be the means of communication for the people of the country. We are proud to contribute to the country's economy with the industrial development, he said.


