

BD, China can benefit from better policy coordination: FBCCI



The trade body said this as a FBCCI team, led by its President Md Jashim Uddin, met with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen at the Chinese mission in Dhaka recently.



Jashim said the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit to be held on 11-13 March in Dhaka will be the right avenue to explore the areas where both countries can harmonise trade and investment for shared development.



The mega event is going to be organised in partnership with Bangladesh government. The summit envisages becoming Bangladesh's flagship business promotion bi-annual event to highlight the country's economic and market strengths.



It would also highlight concrete trade and investment opportunities by convening national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, policy and market analysts, academia, and investors, he added.



Ambassador Yao Wen said this FBCCI initiative to show the world the investment opportunities Bangladesh offers is very timely. He further said high-level government officials and high-profile Chinese businessmen/investors will join the summit.



He suggested paying more attention, particularly to the green industries, ICT, and food processing at the summit. Besides, he recommended arrangement for B2B meetings between Bangladeshi and Chinese businessmen and investors in the sideline.



Jashim proposed signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the visiting business leaders from China. He assured that factory visits, bilateral and sectoral meetings, and signing of MoUs on investment, trade, and cooperation will be arranged during the Summit.



FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M A Momen, Former Ambassador Abdul Hannan, Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, and Technical Advisor of FBCCI's Golden Jubilee celebration program M. Masrur Reaz were also present at the meeting.



Meanwhile, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin along with FBCCI team members met Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh.



The FBCCI President also invited EU high officials and business personnel to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit. EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley said the Director General of the European Union may participate in the summit. �UNB



