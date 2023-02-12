Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IEA calls special meeting as gas crisis not over

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

PARIS, Dec 11: The International Energy Agency on Friday convoked a special meeting of energy ministers for urgent consultations on natural gas supplies.

The meeting, to be held on Wednesday by video conference, is the first such special IEA ministerial meeting recent history.
The IEA provides policy advice to energy consuming nations but also helps coordinate the use of the emergency oil stocks held by its 31 member nations.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the measures taken following Russia's invasion of Ukraine helped European nations whether Russia cutting off most of its gas supplies.

"But the crisis is not over and more needs to be done, particularly to get ready for next winter," he said.

"We are convening this ministerial because there is a continued need for our members and other partners to show solidarity with one another and to take concrete steps to ensure security of supply," he added. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent reduction of gas supplies as Western nations imposed sanctions caused energy prices to spike.

As European nations turned to liquefied natural gas shipments, prices paid by nations across the world jumped.

Prices have subsequently dropped from peaks set last year as relatively warm weather helped European nations make it through the winter without feared shortages or cuts in service.

The meeting will also include ministers from several non-IEA member nations and will look at the global repercussions of the cuts to European gas supplies.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Runner starts producing LPG, CNG-run 3-wheelers
BD, China can benefit from better policy coordination: FBCCI
IEA calls special meeting as gas crisis not over
Specific initiatives to be taken to boost pulse output: Agri Secy
Quality seeds important to produce good yield: Razzaque
Govt tax revenue from DSE rose by 6.91pc in Jan
SBAC Bank holds annual business dev confce
WB unveils roadmap for Pak to reduce distortions in economy


Latest News
Child crushed under picnic car in Bhola
Real Madrid win Club World Cup for record fifth time
Bangladesh, Botswana agree to share knowledge, expertise in agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture
'We are moving forward due to the positive role of police': Home Minister
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
One held with liquor in Rangamati
Child dead and 10 injured in Noakhali bus-micro collision
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria surpasses 25,000
Most Read News
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
PM for global efforts to allow more women to excel in science
ARSA leader held while fleeing with Bangladesh passport
EC to buy 700-tonne paper from Karnaphuli Mills ahead of national polls
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march held amid clashes
AL's peace rally, BNP's march at union level
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, seven motorbikes torched
11 years of Sagar-Runi murder
Indian commerce secretary due next month
Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighting cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft