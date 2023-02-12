Specific initiatives to be taken to boost pulse output: Agri Secy

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said the government will take specific steps to boost the country's pulse production aiming to cut its import dependency.



"Specific initiatives will be taken to increase pulse production so that 13-14 lakh metric tonnes of pulse could be produced in the country, which will eventually reduce its import dependency," she told a meeting on Friday.



The meeting was arranged at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) auditorium on the occasion of World Pulses Day.

Speaking as chief guest, Wahida said the incumbent farmers-friendly government increased pulse production four times in the last 14 years.



The country's pulse production is 10 lakh tonnes against the demand of 26 lakh tonnes and that is why 13-14 lakh tonnes of pulse have to be imported each year, she said.



Chaired by BARC executive chairman Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, the meeting was addressed, among others, by chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation Abdullah Sajjad, its member Mustafizur Rahman, Pulse Research Institute director Md Mohiuddin and its former director Tapan Kumar Dey. BSS



