Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:48 AM
Quality seeds important to produce good yield: Razzaque

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

Quality seeds important to produce good yield: Razzaque

Quality seeds important to produce good yield: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said no compomise will be made on seed quality as seed is the main element of agricultural production.

"The main material of agricultural production is seed. Quality seed is essential for good yield and productivity. Therefore, no compromise will be made on seed quality," he said.

 The minister said this while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 'Bangladesh Seed Congress-2023' at Bangabandhu International Conference Center here as chief guest.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Bangladesh Seed Association (BSA) are jointly organizing the congress, a press release said.
Razzaque urged the public and private organizations to work together for building cent percent confidence among farmers about using quality seeds.

About buying low-quality seeds, he asked Bangladesh Seed Association to play a responsible role in gaining cent percent confidence of farmers in purchasing quality-seeds. He directed the agriculture department's officials to strictly monitor seeds quality.

 The minister said officials should work with sincerity and dedication to this end. He also said private seed companies are playing an important role in producing agricultural seeds and the government will provide all necessary supports to the seed association.

Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Wahida Akhter attended the seed congress as special guest while International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Director General Jean Balié, FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson, Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA) President Manish Patel and Secretary General of the International Seed Federation Michael Keller also spoke on the occasion, among others, as guests of honor.

 President of Bangladesh Seed Association M Anis Ud Dowla presided over the programme while its General Secretary Humayun Kabir gave welcome speech on the occasion.


