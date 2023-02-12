Govt tax revenue from DSE rose by 6.91pc in Jan

The government's tax revenue earnings from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 6.91 per cent or Tk 1.19 crore in January this year compared with December of the current financial year, as turnover rose significantly following partial withdrawal of floor price.



In January total tax revenue from the DSE was Tk 17.22 crore against Tk 16.03 crore in December, according to DSE data.

The government earned Tk 11.78 crore tax revenue from member of stock exchange or trading right entitlement certificate holders' commission in January against Tk 7.17 crore in December.



While tax revenue from share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders declined to Tk 5.26 crore in January from Tk 8.86 crore in December.



The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) lifted price movement restriction for 169 securities in December last. As a result, the market index rose 61 points in January while the average daily turnover soared 40 per cent month-on-month to Tk 510 crore, market operators said.



More than 20 per cent price correction of selective companies' shares was witnessed in January as the securities regulator allowed prices to fall up to 1 per cent in a single-day after the partial removal of the floor price, they said.



Only a number of good companies of different sectors, like pharma, IT and insurance, dominated the turnover chart over the month on the bourses, they said.



However, the government's revenue earnings from DSE year-on-year declined by 34.25 per cent or Tk 95.45 crore in July-January period of the current financial year 2022-23.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) received taxes worth Tk 183.20 crore in July-January of FY23 against Tk 278.65 crore in the same period of FY22, according to DSE data.



Of the total revenue earnings in July-January of FY23, Tk 131.20 crore came from tax on trading right entitlement certificate holders' commission, also known as brokerage commission, while Tk 51.80 crore came from tax on share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders, the data showed.



In the same period of FY22, Tk 233.40 crore came from the tax on brokerage commission and Tk 45.24 crore from the tax on share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders.



The DSE, on behalf of the government, collects tax on TREC holders' commission and share sales at the rate of 0.05 per cent and 5.0 per cent respectively and deposits the amount to the government exchequer.



The government's revenue earnings in FY 2020-21 from DSE hit a 10-year high of Tk 266 crore, as the DSE turnover recorded a decade-high in few trading sessions in the financial year.



The country's capital market also posted the highest returns of 54 per cent in a decade in FY21. The NBR received from DSE Tk 447 crore in taxes in FY 2010-11 when the market witnessed a bubble up.

