

SBAC Bank holds annual business dev confce



Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the conference.



Among others, Bank's Vice Chairman Mohammad Aiyub, Director Alhaj Mizanur Rahman, AZM Shafiuddin Shamim, Engr. Md.



Mokleshur Rahman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Helal Uddin, Mohammad Nazmul Haque, Anwar Hussain and Mushfiqur Rahman, Independent Director Professor Md. Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan and Ziaur Rahman Zia FCA, Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md. Nurul Azim, Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, A. K. M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury and Md. Abdul Matin and all divisional head and Branch Managers, Operations Managers of the Bank participated at the Conference. Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited inaugurated Annual Business Development Conference 2023 as chief guest at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city of Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the conference.Among others, Bank's Vice Chairman Mohammad Aiyub, Director Alhaj Mizanur Rahman, AZM Shafiuddin Shamim, Engr. Md.Mokleshur Rahman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Helal Uddin, Mohammad Nazmul Haque, Anwar Hussain and Mushfiqur Rahman, Independent Director Professor Md. Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan and Ziaur Rahman Zia FCA, Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md. Nurul Azim, Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, A. K. M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury and Md. Abdul Matin and all divisional head and Branch Managers, Operations Managers of the Bank participated at the Conference.