

Pubali Bank holds Annual Managers Conference



Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors graced the conference as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Ali presided over the conference.



Directors- Moniruddin Ahmed, Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury, Rumana Sharif, M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub FCMA (UK), CGMA; Azizur Rahman, Md. Abdur Razzak Mondal and Rana Laila Hafiz; Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury were present as Special Guests.



In the conference Chief Guest rewarded 62 best Managers for their outstanding performance for the year 2022.



In his speech Chairman Monzurur Rahman emphasized on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer & modern banking service. He also advised all to work hard, look for new business avenues and adopt diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2023.



In his speech Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Ali looked at the past tradition, history and culture of the bank and said that the country's largest private commercial bank has been providing modern banking services in keeping with the era through skilled workforce, highest quality online banking system and management. He expressed confidence that Pubali Bank will continue its efforts to deliver services to the remote areas of Bangladesh. He expressed optimism that 2023 will be the year of leadership of Pubali Bank in the banking sector.Deputy Managing Directors- Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman & Senior Executives were also present.



