Price falls, red tape curb demand from businesses for German energy subsidy

Feb 11: Take-up by German companies of a government scheme to help with energy costs this winter is likely to be lower than projected due to falling spot prices for gas and electricity and what some business owners say is a daunting application process.

The government had earmarked 83 billion euros ($89 billion)for the energy price caps this year, part of a 200 billion euro relief package approved last year to help companies and households shoulder soaring fuel bills.



But Christian Otto, head of the VEA industrial energy consumers group, estimates that only 20% of its 4,500 members will make use of the emergency brake because spot prices have already fallen below the levels at which it kicks in.



"These are firms that signed high-price contracts last year and will need the government's cap to pay the difference," Otto said.

A ban on dividend payments by recipients of the subsidy might deter applications from blue-chip companies whose heft may also help them lock in favourable energy costs.



But even some of the small- and medium-sized businesses that form Germany's "Mittelstand" economic backbone said their energy costs were currently below the 70 euros per megawatt hour cap set for industrial consumers.



"The gas price seems to be so low at the moment, and as things look maybe we won't need the gas cap at all this year," said Stefan Weber, who runs casting firm ACO Guss, citing a spot market price of 65 euros for one megawatt hour of gas. Reuters

