

Deshbandhu group gives winter clothes to Turkey quake victims



In this situation, Turkey's ambassador to Bangladesh, Mustafa Osman Turan, on Thursday called for humanitarian assistance from the Bangladesh government as well as the private sector for the victims of Turkey.



Immediately after the call of the Turkish ambassador, under the instructions of Golam Mustafa, the chairman of the country's largest industrial Group, Deshbandhu Group, the winter clothes produced by Deshbandhu Group's subsidiaries Southeast Sweaters Limited and GM Apparels Limited were delivered to the Turkish Embassy.



Senior officers of Deshbandhu Group under the leadership of Managing Director MahbuburRahmanLaki of Southeast Sweaters Limited and GM Apparels Limited delivered the winter clothes.



