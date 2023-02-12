

Bank Asia signs group health ins deal with Pragati Life



Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement with Pragati Life Insurance Limited to ensure Group Health Insurance facility for its employees. Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia, and M. Jalalul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Shafiuzzaman, Additional Managing Director, Md. Sazzad Hossain and S. M. Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, S. M. Anisuzzaman, SEVP & Head of Human Resource Division of Bank Asia, and Md. Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Shah Alam Kiron, Executive Vice President of Pragati Life Insurance, along with other officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.